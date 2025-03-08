Chinese Visa Process Simplified for Libyan Citizens

Tripoli: The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Libya has announced the facilitation of procedures for Libyan citizens to obtain Chinese visas by allowing applications to be submitted electronically starting March 17. This initiative aims to accelerate and simplify the visa acquisition process.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Libyan-Chinese Joint Economic Chamber shared on Facebook that this decision is intended to enhance trade and investment relations between China and Libya. It represents a positive step in supporting Libyan businessmen and traders in their engagements with the Chinese market.

The Chamber, which is actively monitoring these developments, emphasized its ongoing efforts to address challenges that Libyan businessmen face in this sector. In light of this development, the Chamber expressed gratitude to the Chinese Embassy in Tunisia for its dedication and efforts in strengthening economic ties between the two nations.