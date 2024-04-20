China announces the formation of a new cyber military force

China announced the formation of a new cyber military force to enhance its ability to ‘fight’ and ‘win’ wars.

Ministry of Defense spokesman Wu Qian said: ‘The Information Support Force will provide basic support for the coordinated development and application of information network systems.’

He added: “The new cyber force represents a strategic step to establish a new services and weapons system, and improve the structure of modern Chinese military power.”

The spokesman pointed out: ‘The establishment of this force is an ‘important decision’ taken by the ruling Communist Party at the highest levels, in order to improve the modern military force system.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency