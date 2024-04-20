China announces the formation of a new cyber military force

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

China announced the formation of a new cyber military force to enhance its ability to ‘fight’ and ‘win’ wars.

Ministry of Defense spokesman Wu Qian said: ‘The Information Support Force will provide basic support for the coordinated development and application of information network systems.’

He added: “The new cyber force represents a strategic step to establish a new services and weapons system, and improve the structure of modern Chinese military power.”

The spokesman pointed out: ‘The establishment of this force is an ‘important decision’ taken by the ruling Communist Party at the highest levels, in order to improve the modern military force system.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.