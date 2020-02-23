Central Committee for Municipal Elections organizes training course

Tripoli-The Central Commttee for Muncipal Elections has organized a training course on election security concept. The three-day course was in a form of lectures on election security concept and its application methodolgy. The course designed to enhance capacities of the Central Committe's staff in election security. This is in line with host of training sessions to be hsoted by sub-municipal committees in prepration for municepal elections.

Source: Libya News Agency