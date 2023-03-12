Caroline Hurndall: The success of elections in Libya requires broader political and community consensus on key issues.

Tripoli The British Ambassador to Libya, Caroline Hurndall, urged the Libyan leaders to engage constructively with the Special Envoy, stressing that Britain fully supports the efforts of the UN envoy.

Hurndall said in a tweet that the success of the elections in Libya requires broader political and community consensus on key issues, in addition to finalizing all laws.

Hurndall reiterated her country's support for Bathily's initiative on the elections.

Bathily presented yesterday, his initiative to hold elections this year, which he had previously presented on February 27 to the UN Security Council.

Source: Libyan News Agency