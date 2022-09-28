Bybit CEO Calls For Wall St to Embrace Crypto

Wall St Should Look to Adapt to Crypto, Not the Other Way Around

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES – Media OutReach – 28 September 2022 – Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, the top 3 crypto exchanges in the world by web traffic, has called for the traditional markets to embrace the change being driven by crypto.

Speaking at the Pantera Blockchain Summit Asia this week, Zhou discussed the growing convergence between traditional financial institutions and crypto. “The infrastructure is already in place and large institutions are already exploring and engaging at multiple levels with crypto leaders,” he commented.

But he said, “Wall St could do a lot more to truly embrace the innovation in the market and remain relevant.” adding that traditional financial service firms run the risk of facing the same fate as Nokia.

“Wall St has much more to gain if it embraces crypto, rather than the other way around.” he added.

Zhou was referring to Wall St’s traditional approach of assimilating innovation, within its increasingly outdated business model, only to see the innovation stifled and suffocated under internal processes and restrictions.

“There is a new financial services model for the world that is rapidly evolving,” the crypto CEO said. “The energy, innovation, and momentum are all with crypto.”

He used the exodus of talent to illustrate his point and how ‘The Street’ needs to catch up in this crypto race so as not lose out as top performers. “Talent is attracted to crypto by its faster-paced environments, its hunger, and its unrestricted ability to innovate,” he said.

Moderator Franklin Bi, confirmed as much when he talked of how during his time on Wall St, it would take 2 to 3 years to bring a new product to market, not the 2 to 3 weeks it takes Bybit.

Zhou co-founded Bybit in 2018 as a crypto derivatives exchange with a handful of trading pairs. Since then, it has grown into a one-stop shop for all things crypto with a 10-million-strong user base. Zhou achieved this, he said, partly because of crypto’s “can do” attitude.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR), City Esports, and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow Bybit’s social media platforms on

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com