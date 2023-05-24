BTEA CEO receives US Congress staffers delegation

Dr. Naser Qaedi, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), received a delegation of United States Congress staffers representing the Senate and House of Representatives.

During the meeting, Dr. Qaedi showcased BTEA's most recent accomplishments and its initiatives and tourism programmes aimed at lifting up the tourism sector's performance in the Kingdom.

He also highlighted the new Tourism Strategy (2022–2026) that targets maximizing tourism's contribution to GDP, diversifying tourism products, and attracting larger numbers of tourists from all nationalities around the globe.

Dr. Qaedi discussed BTEA's endeavors to maximize the number of US tourists visiting Bahrain, with a focus on the United States market as one of the targeted 19 markets in the new tourism strategy due to their high tourism expenditure average and tourism nights spent.

The BTEA CEO briefed the US delegation on the latest tourism projects in the pipeline in all governorates, as well as the efforts being made to develop tourism infrastructure and increase the number of hospitality institutions and hotels to meet the Kingdom's increasing demand for tourism amenities.

On this occasion, Dr. Naser Qaedi, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, stated: "We are pleased to receive the US delegation to show them the latest tourism projects in the Kingdom. For us, the United States is a strategic tourism market that we will focus on during the coming years to create special tourism packages and travel programmes for American tourists in order to draw more tourists from the United States, based on the historic deep ties between the two countries in various fields, particularly business and trade. In this regard, we, at BTEA, are devoted to delivering completely new and innovative tourist solutions and initiatives in line with the Kingdom’s growth boom".

Source: Bahrain News Agency