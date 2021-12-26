Tripoli, The United Kingdom of Great Britain has affirmed its firm commitment to the ongoing political process in Libya by holding urgent parliamentary and presidential elections.

It also expressed its disappointment, like the Libyan people, at the inability to hold the elections scheduled for December 24, according to a statement published on the website of the British embassy in the capital, Tripoli.

The statement called on the concerned authorities to work on holding these elections with the minimum delay so that the Libyan people can make their choice in fair and comprehensive elections.

The statement said that the position of the United Kingdom is clear that the transfer of power from the current interim executive authority to the new executive authority must take place after the early and rapid announcement of the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections.

It also called on candidates who occupy positions in public institutions to continue not filling them until the election results are announced, in order to avoid conflict of interests and promote equal opportunities.

The statement affirmed the support of the Libyan House of Representatives in its calls for the cooperation of all parties in creating the appropriate conditions for the elections as soon as possible.

In its statement, the embassy also denied the United Kingdom's support for certain individuals, while praising the work of the High National Elections Commission and other relevant institutions to hold elections that enhance Libya's independence, sovereignty and unity.

Source: Libyan News Agency