Sunday, 5/7/2020 | 12:30 UTC+0
Britain’s Former Ambassador To Libya Accuses Some Major Countries Of Stoking The Conflict In Libya

July 3, 2020   

London- Former British Ambassador to Libya Peter Millett said that international divisions are a major obstacle to peace in Libya. Millet, in a press statement, Thursday, criticized the actions of some major countries regarding the Libyan file, accusing them of apparently working only to establish peace efforts in Libya, but in reality it worked actively to undermine it.

Source: Libya News Agency

