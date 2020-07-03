Britain’s Former Ambassador To Libya Accuses Some Major Countries Of Stoking The Conflict In Libya

Breaking news
- France voices concern about current tense situation in Libya
- Libya crisis: France suspends Nato mission role amid Turkey row
- 102 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
- The Mandate Of The European Mission In Libya Is Extended Until Early July Next Year
- German Foreign Ministry: The War In Libya Can Only Be Stopped By The Parties To The Libyan Conflict Sitting At The Same Table
Britain’s Former Ambassador To Libya Accuses Some Major Countries Of Stoking The Conflict In LibyaJuly 3, 2020
London- Former British Ambassador to Libya Peter Millett said that international divisions are a major obstacle to peace in Libya. Millet, in a press statement, Thursday, criticized the actions of some major countries regarding the Libyan file, accusing them of apparently working only to establish peace efforts in Libya, but in reality it worked actively to undermine it.
Source: Libya News Agency
