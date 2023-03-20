Bow Valley College introduces an English proficiency exemption

Removing barriers for newcomers and international students

Calgary, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bow Valley College is announcing an exciting change to its admissions process for many international students and newcomers to Canada. Applicants from almost 50 countries around the world are now exempt from taking an English language proficiency test.

“Bow Valley College prides itself on removing barriers to learning. This landmark change provides students from countries where English is the primary language of education the opportunity to realize their academic dreams with a more seamless entry,” says Kara Mott, Dean, Enrolment Management and Registrar, Bow Valley College.

To qualify, applicants must provide transcripts that show completion of required secondary (high school) or post-secondary education. The change applies to virtually all Bow Valley College programs.

“As a former international student, I know firsthand what preparing for an English language proficiency test is like. An exemption for some of our prospective students means one less step, saving them time and money. It will be a game changer,” says Trisha Choudhury, Manager, International Student Recruitment, Bow Valley College.

Please visit our website for a list of countries now exempt from the English language proficiency test and details about the requirements.

About Bow Valley College

Calgary and region’s only Comprehensive Community College — with 14,000 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College helps Open Doors – Open Minds to in-demand jobs in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada. Our graduates contribute to the digital economy, careers in business, TV & film production, and serve on the frontlines of healthcare and social services. Bow Valley College invests in three applied research pillars: educational technology, social innovation, and health.

Shannon van Leenen, Senior Media Relations Specialist Bow Valley College 403-671-3274 shvanleenen@bowvalleycollege. ca

