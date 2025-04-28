Bitget Drops Exclusive LALIGA Skins: Trade in Style with Barça, Real Madrid & More Bitget Drops Exclusive LALIGA Skins: Trade in Style with Barça, Real Madrid & More

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has launched its innovative “Your Team, Your Skin: LALIGA on Bitget“ campaign in a move that blends the thrill of football with the excitement of crypto trading. The product update allows users to deck out their Bitget app with their favorite LALIGA team logo and compete for rewards, proving that in crypto, as in football, passion and strategy go hand in hand.

Bitget, known for pushing the boundaries of user engagement, has leveled up its game by integrating LALIGA’s iconic team designs into its app interface. Now, traders can wear their team’s pride on their digital sleeves with this new trading kit. Whether you’re a die-hard FC Barcelona fan or ride with Real Madrid, your Bitget app can now feature your team’s logo.

“We’re giving crypto enthusiasts a new way to show off their team spirit while they trade,” said Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer at Bitget. “Think of it as the ultimate crossover—where your trading app becomes as personalized as your fantasy football lineup. This campaign is a hat trick of engagement, personalization, and fun; whether you’re here for the trading or the trophies, there’s something for every fan.”

This isn’t just a cosmetic upgrade—it’s a full-blown competition. Users earn points by completing gamified tasks tied to their chosen team, with weekly leaderboards tracking the top performers. The more you trade, the higher your team climbs. And just like in football, every point counts.

Getting in on the action is simple yet thrilling. First, fans can personalize their Bitget trading experience by selecting their favorite LALIGA team’s iconic crests, transforming the app interface into a digital tribute to their football passion. Then the real competition begins: users earn points for their chosen squad by completing trading challenges and engaging with the platform, creating an exciting crossover between crypto activity and team pride. The stakes get higher each week as updated leaderboards showcase which club’s supporters are dominating the competition, blending trading prowess with undying fandom in a way that’s never been done before.

LALIGA’s reputation for innovation and global appeal aligns perfectly with Bitget’s mission to make crypto trading more interactive and engaging. By blending sports fandom with financial markets, Bitget is redefining how users interact with their trading platforms, proving that crypto doesn’t have to be all charts and numbers. Sometimes, it’s about bragging rights too.

The “Your Team, Your Skin” campaign is now live in the Bitget app. Download, customize, and start earning points today. Who said crypto trading couldn’t have a little fútbol flair?

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

