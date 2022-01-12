BGI Genomics showcases high-throughput COVID testing air lab at Dubai World Expo

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — From January 11 to 13, a model of BGI Genomics’ Huo-Yan Air Laboratory, was showcased at the China Pavilion of Dubai World Expo.

With the continuing spread of COVID-19 worldwide, the Huo-Yan Air Laboratory, which can be set up anywhere in a very short amount of time, was created by BGI Genomics for dealing with the pandemic. The smart Air Lab can be easily stored, transported, and seamlessly integrated with existing facilities when set up. Furthermore, the design can be scaled to a national level, meeting the current challenge of a worldwide lack of COVID-19 detection facilities.

Chen Yue, Global Manager of Medicine at BGI Genomics, said, “This has provided BGI Genomics with a key opportunity go to the world stage. We develop products and solutions to deal with pandemic, and export China’s technology, experience and standards in fighting epidemics worldwide, and empower global health care with engineered, standardized and regulated technology and services.”

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, BGI Genomics has been working closely with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, and established Saudi Huo-Yan Lab to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Saudi Ministry of Health highly evaluated the Lab.

Mohamed Osama from Egypt said, “This is the first time I have seen such a testing facility that can be set up quickly and without site restrictions. This ‘mobile’ laboratory makes up for the lack of testing capacity in the Middle East and contributes greatly to the prevention and control of epidemics in the region. I also hope that more countries around the world will learn about this cutting-edge technology and come together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”

BGI Genomics provided a full set of nucleic acid detection solutions and a virus sequencing platform to Saudi health authorities, helping the country establish a monitoring capability for COVID’s mutated strains. The Lab currently handles 50% of Saudi Arabia’s countrywide testing needs, operates within the protocols of the most stringent turnaround time (TAT) standards, and has already completed the testing of over 16 million people.

The Huo-Yan Air Laboratory, jointly designed and developed by BGI Genomics, the College of Design and Innovation at Tongji University and Shanghai Etopia Building Technology, has been acclaimed by the world design community. The Air Lab has garnered the Red Dot Winner, the iF Design Award, IAI Best Architecture Award-Architecture Concept Design and the Contemporary Good Design Award, among other international design recognitions.

By June 2021, BGI Genomics has built more than 90 Huo-Yan Laboratories in 30 countries and regions worldwide, providing in the aggregate the results of up to one million COVID tests per day. BGI Genomics continues to export the Huo-Yan Lab solution worldwide, contributing to the battle against the further spread of the disease.

This year’s Shenzhen Science and Technology Innovation Interactive Exhibition was set up as part of the “Guangdong Week” exhibit at the China Pavilion of Dubai World Expo. Themed “Communicating Ideas, Creating the Future”, this Expo is the first World Expo held in the Middle East.

