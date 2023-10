"Beirut First Club" qualified for the quarter-finals of the 35th Arab Clubs Basketball Championship, defeating "Al-Wahda Sanaa" of Yemen by 121-69 in the match that took place between them this evening in the Qatari capital, Doha, in the 16th round. In the quarter-finals, Beirut will meet the winner of the match between Algerian Al-Ittihad and Qatar's Qatari.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon