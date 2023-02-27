Bathily presents a new road map for organizing legislative and presidential elections

New York, – In his briefing to the UN Security Council, Monday evening, the Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Head of UN support mission inLibya, Abdoulaye Bathily, presented a new time-bound road map to organize legislative and presidential elections in Libya in 2023, based on to the Libyan Political Agreement of 2015.

In his briefing, Bathily pointed out the failure of the House of Representatives and the High council of State, so far to agree on a constitutional rule for organizing elections.

He said that the constitutional amendment 13, which was issued by the House of Representatives and published in the Official Gazette two days ago, sparked more controversy and did not address the basics of running for the presidential elections, and also sparked a new controversy regarding the Senate.

All existing institutions are currently facing a crisis of legitimacy, and it can be said that all existing institutions have lost their legitimacy, Bathily added.

In his briefing, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General called on the UN Security Council to support the road map for the elections.

Source: Libyan News Agency