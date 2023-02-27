Bathily briefs the UN Security Council on the situation in Libya

Tripoli 27 February 2023 (Lana) The UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, presents today, his regular briefing to the UN Security Council on the situation in Libya.

The UNSMIL said in its SMS page that Bathily will present his briefing to the council at 5:00 pm, Tripoli time.

It is scheduled that Bathily will present his briefing to the Council in the UN building in New York, where he arrived a few days ago in the USA, and participated in the meeting of the international contact group on Libya last Thursday.

Source: Libyan News Agency