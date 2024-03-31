The Free Patriotic Movement delegation members, led by MP Gebran Bassil, extended their well-wishes on the blessed Easter occasion to the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, following the Passover Mass in Bkirki this morning.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, FPM Chief Bassil said: “We came to the great edifice on this holy day to live the Resurrection in its religious symbolism and in its national meaning, because when we believe that Christ rose, we have no right not to believe that Lebanon will rise.”

He added: “We are ready for everything to defend our existence, as well as to tolerate and forgive, no matter the extent of harm or injustice we are exposed to…”

Bassil stressed that FPM not only responds to Bkirki’s call, but also urges and seeks to unify the position, ‘because nothing is more precious compared to our presence and our role, and this is the least of our duties in light of a crisis of existentialism.’

In this connection, Bassil considered that a national document ou

ght to be issued from Bkirki as a start, followed by an implementation plan with actions ‘to perpetuate our presence and our mission,’ pointing out that ‘this is an open and permanent invitation.’

He concluded by stressing ‘our position will prevail” and “truth will emerge in the end and the truth of Lebanon and its message will persist…”

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon