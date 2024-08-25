Bam: the best actors in education awarded prizes

The provincial directorate of preschool, primary and non-formal education (DPEPPNF) of Bam publicly rewarded, on August 23, 2024 in Kongoussi, around a hundred actors in national education in the Bam province with laptops, tablets, bicycles and certificates of recognition, during a ceremony of excellence organized for this purpose.

The best teachers in the Certificate of Primary Studies (CEP), those in intermediate classes, the best students in the CEP, the best primary schools, the best *Bissongo* (preschool) and the best parent-teacher associations (APE) have received incentive prizes.

These prizes consist of laptops and tablets for teachers, bicycles and school kits for students, as well as equipment for schools and PTAs. In addition to computer devices, teachers also received certificates of recognition, signed by the governor of the Center-North region.

The best teacher at CEP 2024 in the Center-North region is Issaka Sana, from the sector 5 B school in Kongoussi, who was admitted 79 out of 81 candida

tes. He received a laptop as an encouragement.

‘I am very happy because I received a tablet as recognition for my work. I thank the provincial management for this award and I commit to continuing in the same momentum,’ declared Pascaline Bamogo, a winning teacher.

The provincial director of preschool, primary and non-formal education of Bam, Naba Ilboudo, during the ceremony, congratulated all the winners for their exemplary work.

‘Your exploits deserve our recognition,’ he said of them. He also thanked Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Burkina and Plan International Burkina Faso for supporting the provincial leadership in establishing the awards.

The secretary general of the Bam province, Karim Ouédraogo, who chaired the ceremony, congratulated the provincial director, Naba Ilboudo, as well as all of his collaborators and partners for having succeeded in organizing this day.

Addressing the winners, Mr. Ouédraogo congratulated them individually while inviting them to maintain the same dynamism.

Source: Bu

rkina Information Agency