Bahrain sends medical team to Syrian earthquake victims

Damascus, Secretary General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) and the National Committee for Supporting Earthquake Victims in Syria and Türkiye CEO Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Syrian Doctors Syndicate Council Dr. Ghassan Fandi, in the presence of Bahrain Medical Society Chairman Dr. Amer Al Derazi.

The signing of the MoU came as an implementation of the royal directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to confront the repercussions and damage caused by the earthquake in Syria.

The secretary general said that a group of volunteer Bahraini doctors by the Bahrain Medical Society would be sent to contribute to the treatment of the injured victims of the devastating earthquake that happened in Syria as well as provide some of the necessary medical supplies.

Fandi expressed his deep appreciation to the Kingdom, the leadership, government and people for their help to their brothers in Syria.

He stressed the pride of the Syrian people towards Bahrain’s stance during the painful crisis, and praised the historical relations between the two countries.

Dr. Al Derazi stressed the efforts and initiatives of the society in cooperation with the RHF and the National Committee for Supporting Earthquake Victims in Syria and Türkiye to send Bahraini doctors willing to volunteer to help their Syrian brothers in this humanitarian catastrophe and provide relief to those affected by the devastating earthquake.

Source: Bahrain News Agency