Bahrain All Share Index closes at 1,981.90 points

Bahrain All Share Index has closed at 1,981.90 points marking an increase of 5.02 points above the previous closing .

This increase was due to the rise in the Communications Services Sector and Financials Sector.

Bahrain Islamic Index has closed at 771.46 points marking an increase of 0.99 points above the previous closing .

Results indicated that 96 equity transactions took place with a volume of 3,019,438 worth BD 694,426.

Investors traded mainly in the Financials Sector representing %68.34 of the total value of securities traded.

Source: Bahrain News Agency