Axi launches Select Your Edge campaign with Manchester City stars

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading online FX and CFD broker Axi has launched their new campaign, Select Your Edge. Featuring stars of Manchester City FC, the campaign introduces Axi’s new capital allocation programme, Axi Select.

Since 2020, Axi, the Official Online Trading Partner of Manchester City, has utilised their access to the club’s players to deliver engaging content and to highlight their unique offerings. This year, Manchester City stars Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker, and Rodri compete head-to-head for the edge in various challenges such as ball-sorting and tower building.

Hannah Hill, Head of Brand and Sponsorship at Axi, expressed her enthusiasm for their new campaign, stating, “As with every year, working with the City players was, once again, very exciting. They displayed amazing chemistry with each other, and this made for some great banter and amazing content. The collaboration was a unique way to introduce our latest offering, Axi Select. With our new programme, our clients can access the competitive edge they need to become pro traders.”

In September, the broker proudly launched their new capital allocation programme, Axi Select. Aimed to empower ambitious traders and facilitate their progression into professional trading, the programme offers traders the opportunity to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD, as well as other exceptional advantages including zero registration fees, and the potential to earn up to 90% of their profits.

Talking about Axi Select when it debuted, Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi, said, “At Axi, we take pride in being a brand that consistently brings the edge to life for our customers. Our revolutionary new offering, Axi Select, is the first-of-its-kind among brokers and another true reflection of our brand promise. With Axi Select, we deliver unparalleled opportunities to our traders whilst both redefining the boundaries of what’s possible in trading and reshaping the evolution of the financial industry.”

For more information about Axi Select, visit https://www.axi.com/int/ funded-trader-programme.

Watch video https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=eDZeNJGi_UU

Axi is a global online FX and CFDs trading broker. As the preferred broker for thousands of ambitious customers in over 100 countries worldwide, we help all types of traders, trading businesses, banks and financial organizations find the edge they need to achieve their financial goals through informed transactions made on the world’s financial markets. Axi offers a comprehensive range of assets including CFDs for several asset classes such as Forex, Shares, Oil, Precious Metals, Coffee, Indices, and other commodities.

