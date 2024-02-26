Arnous meets the Iranian Ambassador in Damascus to discuss the Joint agreements

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous met Monday the Iranian Ambassador in Damascus Hussein Akbari, and stressed the need to follow up the implementation of the agreements and memorandums of Understanding signed between the two countries. The meeting dealt with enhancing cooperation in the energy, transportation, trade and banking sectors and raising levels of coordination in various economic fields. Engineer Arnous stressed the Syrian government's keenness to take all measures to develop bilateral cooperation and open new horizons for cooperation in all fields, pointing out the importance of launching joint projects that benefit both sides. For his part, the Iranian ambassador expressed the desire and readiness of many Iranian companies to work in the Syrian market and provide everything that contributes to supporting the Syrian economy in the face of the blockade. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency