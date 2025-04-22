Arab Delegates Convene in Tripoli to Enhance Criminal Investigation Cooperation

Tripoli: The head of the Criminal Investigation Department, Major General Mahmoud Ashour Al-Ajili, welcomed a delegation of senior officials from various Arab countries’ criminal investigation and evidence departments in Tripoli. The visit, part of the annual initiative organized by the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, aimed to foster cooperation and exchange expertise among the Arab states.

According to Libyan News Agency, the delegation included notable figures such as Brigadier General Dr. Abdulkhaliq Muhammad Al-Salwi from the International Cooperation and Criminal Police, Colonel Dr. Hadi Ali Obaid from Yemen’s Criminal Investigation, and representatives from Bahrain and Qatar’s criminal laboratories and evidence departments. The Ministry of Interior reported that an expanded meeting took place with Major General Noureddine Al-Shaalali and several department directors to discuss enhancing collaboration in criminal investigations and technical evidence.

During their visit,

the delegation toured several specialized departments, including the Criminal Statistics and Information Department, the Weapons and Ballistics System, and the Water Basin. The visitors commended the advancements made by the Libyan agency in forensic laboratories. The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields, symbolizing the strong ties and cooperation between the Arab nations in maintaining security.