Angela Merkel: The Situation In Africa And The Developments In The Libyan Crisis Are Fundamental Issues For Our Government

Angela Merkel: The Situation In Africa And The Developments In The Libyan Crisis Are Fundamental Issues For Our GovernmentMay 29, 2020
Berlin- German Chancellor Angela Merkel renewed her call for a ceasefire in Libya and the resumption of political talks in order to reach a political settlement ending the conflict in Libya. Merkel, in a foreign policy speech delivered to the ‘Konrad Adenauer Foundation’ in Berlin on Wednesday, said that the situation in Africa, especially developments in Libya, will remain important issues for her government. She added: “The developments in Libya in recent weeks show that there is an opportunity to achieve stability in the country, provided the parties adhere to the United Nations-brokered ceasefire plan and return to the negotiating table.
Source: Libya News Agency
