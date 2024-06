Diwaniyah A Diwaniyah Governorate police force arrested a man accused of practicing witchcraft and sorcery.

A source in the governorate police media said, ‘The arrest operation took place in Al-Furat neighborhood in the center of Diwaniyah, indicating that spiritual books, small envelopes, and other materials used for magic, deceiving citizens, and defrauding them were seized in the accused’s possession.’

Source: National Iraqi News Agency