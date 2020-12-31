Friday, 1/1/2021 | 3:38 UTC+0
Ambassadors Of United States, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom And France Renew Support For Political Talks

December 31, 2020   

Tripoli- The Ambassadors of United States, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and France have expressed their full support for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and the relevant security and economic tracks ongoing under the auspices of the United Nations. The Heads of mission who were meeting via tele-confernece, as well as the UN Mission in Libya have welcomed the recent prisoner exchange between the parties to the conflict in Libya.

Source: Libya News Agency

