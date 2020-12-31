Breaking news
- Pashagha Meets Committee Assigned With Integrating Fighters In Presence Of Commanders
- President Of HNEC Briefs Head Of Information Corporation On Steps Taken By The Commission In Anticipation Of Next Year’s Elections
- GNA Minister Of Defence And Chief Of Staff Inspect Al Khoms Marine Base
- NDCC Records 342 New CoronaVirus Infections
- Ambassadors Of United States, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom And France Renew Support For Political Talks
Tripoli- The Ambassadors of United States, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and France have expressed their full support for the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and the relevant security and economic tracks ongoing under the auspices of the United Nations. The Heads of mission who were meeting via tele-confernece, as well as the UN Mission in Libya have welcomed the recent prisoner exchange between the parties to the conflict in Libya.
Source: Libya News Agency
