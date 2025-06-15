Al-Qayeb Engages in Discussions with University of Tripoli President on Educational Progress

Tripoli: The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Government of National Unity, Imran Al-Qayeb, held discussions this Sunday morning with the President of the University of Tripoli to evaluate the progress of the educational process at the university.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on a variety of issues concerning university affairs. It explored ways to support the university in fulfilling its academic and scientific mission, addressed the challenges it faces, and considered strategies to overcome these challenges to contribute to the development of the higher education system in Libya.