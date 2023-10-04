Al-Nasr Coalition Calls For A National Trial To Reveal Those Who Conspired, Supported, Passed, And Blend With Terrorism

Al-Nasr Coalition called for a national trial for those who blend with terrorism.

Coalition spokesman Ahmed Al-Wandi said in a statement, “The response to the statement of the parliamentary Taqaddum bloc reflected the unity of the position on crucial issues, and sent a clear message that there is no appeasement or compromise on the nation’s strategic issues.”

Al-Wandi called on other political forces to clarify their position on the dangerous trend that was stated in the “Taqaddum” statement.

On the other hand, Al-Wandi indicated that “Al-Nasr” refrains from responding to the torrent of accusations, distortion, and misinformation that were contained in a statement of / Taqaddum /against Haider al-Abadi.

He called for a national trial to show who conspired, supported, passed, and blend with terrorism, who must bear the sins of ISIS and its massacres against Iraq and the Iraqi people of all ethnicities and sects, and against our people in the provinces that ISIS usurped, and who deceived his people before others and displaced them and deceived them, and who traded and is trading, was misled and misleading, incited and inciting, and whoever wants to restore the reputation of strife, sectarianism and terrorism.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency