Al-Lafi Urges Libyans to Unite During Battle of Sidi al-Sayeh Anniversary

Tripoli: Member of the Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, called on all Libyans to unite their efforts to achieve comprehensive national reconciliation and to continue working with determination and sincerity to unite ranks and preserve the nation’s unity and stability.

According to Libyan News Agency, this appeal was made during Al-Lafi’s participation in the commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the Battle of Sidi al-Sayeh, a historical event where Libyans fought against Italian occupiers in 1922 to defend their land and honor. Al-Lafi emphasized the importance of unity and steadfastness as demonstrated by the participants in the battle, highlighting that their sacrifices should inspire current and future generations to maintain national cohesion.

Al-Lafi remarked, “The mujahideen in that battle, along with all the men and women from all cities and regions, wrote an epic of unity and steadfastness.” He underscored the duty to uphold unity and work towards national stability, drawing lessons from the collective efforts witnessed in the battle over a century ago.

He further asserted that the Presidential Council is committed to preserving the values and principles of the battle, pledging to work towards comprehensive national reconciliation and building a modern civil state. This state would embrace all Libyans, protect their dignity, and honor the sacrifices of martyrs whose blood should not be shed in vain.

The commemoration took place at the battle memorial site, with attendance from various dignitaries, including members of the House of Representatives, the Attorney General, the Minister of Youth, and representatives from the Alawneh Tribes’ Social Council. The event concluded with Al-Lafi and other attendees laying wreaths and reciting prayers in honor of the battle’s heroes, who played a pivotal role in shaping Libya’s history.