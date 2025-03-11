Al-Koni and Audit Bureau Discuss Measures to Combat Corruption

Tripoli: Deputy of the Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni, met with the Deputy of the Audit Bureau, Atiya Allah Abdul Karim, alongside several advisors from the Bureau. The meeting centered around strengthening oversight mechanisms and addressing key issues affecting Libya’s governance.

According to Libyan News Agency, the communication office of the Council reported that Deputy Abdul Karim briefed Al-Koni on the Bureau’s recent work and the reports it has issued. These reports are part of the Bureau’s efforts to monitor the activities of government institutions.

The office further explained that Al-Koni praised the Audit Bureau for its commitment to overseeing the accounts of entities financed by the public treasury. The meeting also addressed the ongoing situation in Libya, discussing Al-Koni’s vision of implementing a three-region system for executive governance. This system aims to allocate equal budgets to reduce financial and administrative corruption, thereby achieving stability and development. The

initiative is intended to preserve Libya’s unity and alleviate the political pressures on the capital, Tripoli, which has faced heightened political conflicts due to the central authority’s presence.