AL-HALABI EXPRESSES EASTER GREETINGS: WE HOPE THAT THE RESURRECTION OF LEBANON WILL BE NEAR &amp; THAT OUR COUNTRY WILL RECOVER FROM ITS PAIN &amp; SUFFERING

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, extended his Easter greetings to all members of the educational family that follow the Western calendar.

He wished, in a statement this morning, all professors, principals, teachers, students, and families, a glorious Easter ‘in which the light of love, solidarity, and bondness overflows abundantly, despite our bleeding wound in the south.’

He hoped that ‘Lebanon’s resurrection will be near and that our beloved country will recover from its pain and suffering, and resume its revival at the hands of its brilliant human capabilities, because we are committed to our national and educational mission, and believe in our ability to continue our lives no matter the sacrifices.’

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.