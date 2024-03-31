Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, extended his Easter greetings to all members of the educational family that follow the Western calendar.

He wished, in a statement this morning, all professors, principals, teachers, students, and families, a glorious Easter ‘in which the light of love, solidarity, and bondness overflows abundantly, despite our bleeding wound in the south.’

He hoped that ‘Lebanon’s resurrection will be near and that our beloved country will recover from its pain and suffering, and resume its revival at the hands of its brilliant human capabilities, because we are committed to our national and educational mission, and believe in our ability to continue our lives no matter the sacrifices.’

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon