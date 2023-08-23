Agriculture Ministry spox lauds Sisi directives to add 3mn feddans to cultivated lot

Spokesman for the Agriculture Ministry Mohamed el Qersh said Wednesday that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s directives to increase Egypt’s cultivated lands by three million feddans will add to productivity and help achieve further food security and boost exports.

Speaking during a phone-in with DMC Channel, Qersh said Egypt pays big attention to the agriculture sector, pointing to huge projects that were implemented in the past period, such as the New Delta, Toshka and Sinai.

Egypt’s macroeconomics is greatly affected by agriculture, the spokesman said, adding that about 34 percent of the gross domestic product is related to this sector.

He made it clear that Egypt’s agricultural exports exceeded 5.1 million tons over the past months of 2023. Egypt’s agricultural exports tap more than 160 global markets, Qersh boasted.

Source: State Information Service Egypt