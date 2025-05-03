AFROSAI Headquarters Relocation Agreement Signed in Rabat

Rabat: As President of AFROSAI, Khaled Shakshak signs an agreement to relocate the organization’s permanent headquarters from Cameroon to Morocco. The President of the Court of Auditors, Khaled Ahmed Shakshak, in his capacity as President of the African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI), signed in Rabat an agreement to relocate the organization’s permanent headquarters with the President of the Supreme Council of Accounts of the Kingdom of Morocco and Secretary-General of the organization, Zineb El Adaoui.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Court of Auditors explained that this step comes in implementation of the decision of the organization’s General Assembly, issued during its meeting in Tripoli on December 6 of last year, regarding the relocation of the headquarters of the General Secretariat from Cameroon to Morocco, with the aim of enhancing the organization’s effectiveness and raising the level of coordination among its members.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, the two sides held a series of technical meetings to address the procedures followed to complete the relocation process. They also discussed the draft cooperation agreement between the two parties in the fields of financial oversight and accounting, which is awaiting approval after review by the relevant technical committees on both sides.

The two parties agreed on a number of practical steps, most notably preparing for the organization’s Executive Council meeting, scheduled to be held in Morocco next July. They also agreed to establish a joint mechanism for communication and coordination with international donors, with the aim of supporting institutional and organizational capacity-building efforts for supreme audit institutions in member states.

In a press statement, Shakshak emphasized the importance of this event, considering it a qualitative shift in the AFROSAI’s journey, enabling it to fulfill its oversight and development role at the regional and international levels.