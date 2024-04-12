ADSK LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Autodesk, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – ADSK

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) resulting from allegations that Autodesk may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Autodesk securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit- form/?case_id=24019 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 1, 2024, after the market closed, Autodesk filed with the SEC a late filing notice on Form NT 10-K. The late filing notice stated Autodesk was unable to file its 10-K for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 within the prescribed time period.

Further, Autodesk announced “[a]fter the Company’s earnings release on February 29, 2024, information was brought to the attention of management, which promptly informed the Audit Committee (the “Committee”) of the Board of Directors of the Company, that caused the Committee to commence an internal investigation with the assistance of outside counsel and advisors, regarding the Company’s free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices. The Committee is comprised entirely of outside “independent directors” as defined by the Nasdaq Stock Market listing standards. The investigation is ongoing and all parties are working diligently to complete the investigation. The Company has voluntarily contacted the [SEC] to advise it that an internal investigation is ongoing, and the Committee intends to provide additional information to the Commission as the investigation proceeds. The Company needs further time to assist the Committee in its investigation and to review its practices in this regard.”

On this news, Autodesk’s stock fell $10.73 per share, or 4.1%, to close at $248.71 per share on April 2, 2024.

