Accela Partners With Dubai Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) To Launch First-Of-Its-Kind Security Licensing and Regulation Technology

Dubai becomes among the first cities in the world to regulate private security activities using SaaS technology to streamline processes and ensure compliance to help meet service and safety goals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, today announced that the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) has gone live with a new security regulation and licensing system powered by Accela technology. The system will manage all licensing, inspection, and auditing for security service providers to help create a safer city. In doing so, Dubai becomes among the first cities in the world to regulate private security activities using modern technology.

“SIRA’s new security regulation and licensing solution shows its commitment to modern tools that provide citizens with smart services, accelerate operations, and help Dubai meet its 2021 development goals,” says H.E. Khalifa Ibrahim Al Sulais, the Executive Director of SIRA. “We selected Accela’s platform because of its robust, scalable, and flexible features that were essential to raising the quality of services provided by SIRA and ensuring best safety and protection practices across Dubai.”

“The City of Dubai has consistently shown leadership in leveraging cutting-edge technology to improve citizen service delivery and solve civic problems, especially in emerging regulatory markets,” says Khaled Jaouni, Managing Director International and leader of Middle East Operations at Accela. “SIRA’s new groundbreaking effort to strengthen critical local infrastructure in partnership with Accela will help build a secure, thriving community with its eye towards the future.”

SIRA’s new security solution helps address these emerging threats by streamlining licensing, inspection, and auditing processes for all Security Service Providers in Dubai, including security companies, equipment vendors, private security guards, and businesses that require security services. The new system will automate and fast-track previously manual processes, improve accuracy, and reduce counter visits. SIRA’s system is fully integrated with all internal and external approval entities across the UAE, including Smart Dubai, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Department of Economic Development, and Dubai Municipality. By leveraging Accela’s technology, SIRA will help the Dubai government meet the safety components of its 2021 vision and Smart Cities and Governments paperless initiative.

By using the Accela software, SIRA customers can achieve a wide variety of tasks including the following:

Plan and schedule inspections with full inspection system based on checklists

Facilitate on-site inspection and auditing with a mobile application

Reach inspection sites quickly with using the most efficient routes to reach inspection sites

Interact with customers through SMS and email gateways

Apply for security training and permitting courses, take certification exams, and track results

Compile statistical reports to enable decision-makers to make informed decisions regarding operations and best practices

“Our partnership with SIRA builds on Accela’s long standing relationship with Dubai and our commitment to innovation in the region,” says Gary Kovacs, CEO of Accela. “We are thrilled to support SIRA’s effort to re-imagine how cities approach the responsibility to keep citizens safe in today’s evolving security paradigm and look forward to seeing how other cities across the world follow in Dubai’s footsteps.”

Today’s announcement demonstrates Dubai’s continued leadership in using modern technology to better deliver government services, particularly in emerging regulatory spaces. Dubai launched the first short-term rental (STR) solution built by Accela alongside Denver, Colorado to become the first two cities in the world to offer streamlined and customer-friendly online STR registration.

About Accela

Accela provides market-leading SaaS solutions that empower state and local governments to build thriving communities, grow businesses and protect citizens. Powered by Microsoft Azure, Accela’s open and flexible technology helps agencies address specific needs today, while ensuring they are prepared for any emerging or complex challenges in the future. Accela is headquartered in San Ramon, California, with additional offices around the world. For more information, visit www.accela.com .

About SIRA

Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) seeks to provide Dubai with the highest quality of security through the implementation of international best practices in security systems, services and guards. It protects lives and properties by suggesting new laws and regulations, applying smart systems, training security cadres and thoroughly inspecting secured facilities. In essence, SIRA is responsible for inspecting and licensing all entities providing security equipment, services, and personnel in the Emirate of Dubai to ensure proper security compliance to uphold safety and protection within Dubai.

