A number of wanted persons, including a murder suspect, arrested in Baghdad

The Baghdad Police Command, Al-Rusafa, represented by (Al-Madaen) police station, arrested a number of wanted persons for various crimes, according to Articles (413/406).

The Ministry of the Interior stated in a statement: "The arrest process came during security practices and the implementation of arrest warrants in separate areas of the sector of responsibility within the Rusafa side, where legal measures were taken against all the accused and they were arrested accordingly."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency