A dangerous suspect arrested for premeditated murder in Maysan

Baghdad, Security forces arrested a dangerous person accused of premeditated murder in Maysan.

A statement by the Ministry of Interior stated: ‘A joint security force arrested a dangerous defendant in premeditated murder, wanted in three cases, according to Article (406) of the Penal Code, in one of the areas of Sayed Ahmed Al-Rifai district, affiliated with Al-Maymouna district in Maysan.’

He added: ‘The accused was found in his possession of a Kalashnikov weapon and a hand grenade.’

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

