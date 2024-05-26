(4) accused arrested in their possession of narcotic drugs in Basra



Border Guard Command forces arrested (4) people accused of their possessing narcotic drugs in Basra.

The Command stated in a statement that in separate operations, the Shalamcheh Customs Police detachments affiliated with the Fourth Region Customs Police Directorate were able to arrest (4) travelers in their possession of narcotic drugs, including a foreign traveler in his possession of (780) grams of the narcotic substance (crystal), and all the accused and the seized items were referred to the judiciary.

