Syria participates in Japanese Olympiad in InformaticsTWO RAIDS ON THE TOUFA AREA BETWEEN MAYS AL-JABAL & BLIDA

Damascus, With the participation of Syria, competitions of the Japanese Olympiad in Informatics (Spring Training) for the year 2024 were launched online on Saturday and they will last for two days. The Excellence and Creativity Commission of the Syrian Science Olympiad said in a statement, that the national team for informatics represented Syria in this Olympiad, whose first round was held for five hours, from the National Center for excellence in Homs. The commission added that Syria's international participations continue in various scientific disciplines. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency National News Agency correspondent reported that Israeli warplanes launched two air raids on the Toufa area between the southern towns of Mays al-Jabal and Blida this evening. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon