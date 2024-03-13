President El-Sisi’s Speech at Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands

The President's Speeches 'In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful' Your Excellency Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Honorable attendees, Allow me at the outset to extend a warm welcome to His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Netherlands on his visit to Egypt, which demonstrates the depth of our bilateral relations and the level of joint coordination and cooperation between our countries. During our talks today, we confirmed the two countries' commitment to exploring ways to forge closer bilateral relations, given the broad prospects of cooperation offered in the various political, economic, scientific and cultural spheres. Our discussions highlighted alignment in views with regard to Egypt's crucial role as a reliable partner for the European Union and its member states on a range of common ground issues, including illegal migration, combating terrorism, and reinforcing security and stability in the region so as to achieve Egyptian European interests . We also agreed with His Excellency the Prime Minister of the Netherlands on the significant potential for increasing trade between the two countries and attracting more direct Dutch investment to the Egyptian market, notably in sectors of common interest including renewable and green energy. We also discussed the issues of illegal migration and refugees. I reviewed Egypt's efforts in hosting over 9 million guests, who enjoy the same public services as Egyptian citizens. This fact underscores the need to strengthen stability in the region's countries to address the phenomenon of illegal migration and asylum. Ladies and gentlemen, Our discussions focused, of course, on the situation in the region, primarily the war in the Gaza Strip. I confirmed, once again, the crucial and imperative need for an urgent and immediate ceasefire and an end to Israel's hostilities. Within this context, I called on the Prime Minister of the Netherlands to exert his genuine efforts in this regard as a fundamental pre-condition for ending this humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and halting the escalation and tensions in various parts of the region as well. The practices of the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip constitute a formidable and flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law. Egypt has repeatedly warned against Israel's plans to make the Gaza Strip completely uninhabitable. It also cautions against the Israeli plan to launch a ground military operation against the Palestinian city of Rafah, which jeopardies the lives of more than one and a half million already displaced people, whose protection falls on Israel as stipulated in the rules of intentional law. We also confirm that the decision by several countries to suspend their contributions to The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA, infringes upon all moral norms and values, and exposes, once again, a double standard in addressing Palestinian righ ts. An entire international agency should not be punished based on allegations leveled against individual employees. Moreover, UNRWA, is the sole entity responsible for receiving and distributing assistance and relief in Gaza, and this role should not be interfered with. Ladies and gentlemen, It is no secret that the events unfolding in Gaza, in full view of the world, are taking place in conjunction with policies that obstruct the lives of Palestinians in the West Bank, including unleashing settler violence, carrying out demolition and expulsion operations, conducting military incursions and confiscating land in West Bank cities, in addition to settlement expansions and cementing the occupation. At the end, I would like to reiterate that the suffering of the Palestinian people in all parts of the occupied Palestinian territories over the past decades will not end except through the recognition of the State of Palestine, enjoying full membership of the United Nations and the implementation of the two-state solution, in accordance with international references. I also reaffirm that procrastinating a solution to this critical issue poses a significant threat to the stability of not only the region but the entire world. Thank you Source: State Information Service Egypt