HM the King Congratulates Italian President on National Day



Rabat – His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

In the message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations and His best wishes to Mattarella and the Italian people.

“The time-honored Moroccan-Italian friendship, which is almost two centuries old, is a source of great pride for both our countries. It attests to the vibrancy and durability of our special, constructive cooperation,’ emphasizes the Sovereign.

HM the King also took the opportunity to reaffirm His determination to continue working with the Italian President to strengthen bilateral relations in all sectors, serve both peoples’ common interests and promote solidarity and closer ties between peoples in the Mediterranean basin.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse