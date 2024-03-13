Four Palestinians martyred by Israeli occupation fire, the West BankUS Embassy in Libya: USAID supports Al-Khoms Port with lighting.

Occupied Jerusalem, Four Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday at dawn by fire of the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank. The occupation forces stormed Jenin city with dozens of military vehicles and bulldozers, amid intense overflight of Israeli aircraft and heavy fire, in addition to targeting the yard of Khalil Suleiman Hospital, claiming the lives of two Palestinians and wounding four others, according to Wafa News Agency. Meanwhile, a boy and a young were martyred and three others were injured by fire of Israeli occupation forces near al-Jib town, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, as a child was martyred Tuesday evening in Shuafat refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, bringing the number of martyrs over past 24 hours in the West Bank to 5. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency The United States Agency for International Development stated that it provided support to the local authorities in the municipality of Al-Khoms, enabling them to light the local port for fishermen, through solar energy cells. The US Embassy in Libya expressed, through its Facebook account yesterday, Tuesday, its pride in the partnerships in local initiatives inside Libya, which help communities develop sustainable solutions to reduce electricity consumption. The embassy also spoke about the benefits of using solar energy to light the port and said, "In addition to reducing electricity consumption, it enhances the safety of fishermen and fish traders, and enables them to work longer hours." She added that the matter will contribute to community development by increasing their incomes and driving economic growth in the region. Last Wednesday, the US Special Envoy to Libya Richard Norland discussed with the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government US support for the Murzuq reconstruction program throu gh the US Agency for International Development and the United Nations Development Program, in addition to Libyan and international partners. Source: Libyan News Agency