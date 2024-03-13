Foreign Ministry Follows Up killing Of 3 Egyptian Monks in South Africa

The Foreign Ministry said that it is closely following up with the Egyptian embassy in Pretoria the killing of three Egyptian monks inside a Coptic monastery of Saint Mark the Apostle and Saint Samuel the Confessor, affiliated to the Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Church, in the city Cullinan in South Africa. In a statement on Wednesday 13/3/2024, the ministry said Egyptian ambassador in Pretoria Ahmed el Fadali and the embassy staff instantly moved to the site of the incident after a direct communication with the leaders of the South African Police Service (SAPS)'s Forensics Division, who immediately began investigating the incident. The Egyptian ambassador was keen on communicating with the people of the church at the monastery headquarters to offer condolences and assert the embassy's close follow-up of the investigation with the aim of revealing the identity of the perpetrators and holding them accountable. The Foreign Ministry also offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Source: St ate Information Service Egypt