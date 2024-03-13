Egyptian FM Makes Phone Call To South Korean CounterPart

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry made on Wednesday 13/3/2024 a phone call to his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul to confer over ways of reinforcing economic cooperation and joint investments. Hence, Minister Shoukry presented the opportunities and incentives that Korean investors could leverage in Egypt. The two ministers also lauded the reciprocal backing to their countries' candidates running for international positions so as the Egyptian minister welcomed South Korea's membership in the UN Security Council for 2024 and 2025. The call equally tackled the security and humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip as well as international moves to end the war. In that context, Minister Shoukry commended South Korea for voting for the last draft resolution mandating a ceasefire and for not suspending its funding to the UNRWA. Source: State Information Service Egypt