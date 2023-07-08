Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine divides NATO, Former British army Head says

General Richard Dannatt, former head of the British military, warned that the decision of US President Joe Biden to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions threatens to divide NATO.

” I believe that sending these munitions at the current stage when many NATO countries banned them may lead to some extent to the division of NATO.” As Russia Today channel quoted Dannatt as saying in an interview with Britain’s Sky News Saturday.

He added, ” According to my experience when I was head of the British forces and on our way to Kosovo in 1999 we lost two soldiers to their deaths due to unexploded NATO cluster munitions, the use of which was permitted at the time.”.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency