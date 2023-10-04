Tamkeen Board of Directors holds Q3 2023 meeting

The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) held its third quarterly Board of Directors meeting for the year 2023, where the board reviewed the results achieved since the beginning of this year in accordance with the key performance indicators.

Tamkeen’s Chairman, Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, reiterated Tamkeen’s ongoing commitment to realising the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in making Bahrainis the first choice of employment in the labour market, in addition to the efforts of all the government stakeholders, under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, collectively working as Team Bahrain to foster an environment that supports training and development for Bahrainis, thus enabling them to enter the labor market, access quality job opportunities and pursue entrepreneurship. He added that work is currently underway in coordination with the relevant government entities to introduce enhanced programs to support Bahrainis in the labor market.

He highlighted that the direction of the enhanced programs discussed during the meeting further emphasise Tamkeen’s pivotal role in affirming the positioning of the national workforce as the first choice of employment in the labor market and additionally enhancing their competitiveness locally and internationally. During the meeting, the Board reviewed updates about the programs and initiatives planned for the upcoming period which aim to support employment and career development for Bahrainis.

Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Tamkeen Chief Executive highlighted that Tamkeen supported more than 7,700 employment opportunities and more than 7,100 training opportunities through various programs and initiatives within the current year, and over 4,000 enterprises through various programs. These efforts place the organisation on track towards achieving its key performance indicators set for this year.

As part of ongoing training partnerships aimed at human capital development, Tamkeen also facilitated over 1,500 training opportunities in various fields including information technology, software engineering, data science, iOS applications development, 3D animation, game development and more. It is worth mentioning that these training programs achieved high success rates for graduates with 65% being either employed, promoted, or have start their own businesses as a result of completion.

When it comes to supporting enterprises and entrepreneurship, Tamkeen hosted six editions of StartUp Bahrain Pitch, an initiative aimed at connecting startups with potential investors and providing them with funding options and exposure through pitching events. During these pitching events, entrepreneurs present their concepts to a panel of judges featuring local and international investors and experts who select the winner of each event.

Tamkeen launched the second edition of the Young Entrepreneur (Mashroo3i 2.0) program which is aligned with efforts to encourage Bahraini youth to pursue entrepreneurship as a career path. The program enables participants to turn their concepts into viable businesses and launch them through training and an advisory bootcamp.

Source: Bahrain News Agency