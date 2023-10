Syrian national boxer Ahmad Ghossoun won the bronze medal in the 80 kg competition of the 19th Asian Games being held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Ghossoun qualified for the semi-finals after beating South Korean and the Tajikistan counterparts, while he lost in the semi-final to the Philippine champion.

This is the first medal for Syria in the tournament. Syria participates in the equestrian, athletics, and wrestling, in addition to boxing.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency