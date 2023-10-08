Sunday Newspapers Pay Attention To Al-Aqsa Flood Operation… And To Iraq’s Invitation To The Arab League To Convene Urgently To Discuss Developments In The Situation In Palestine.

Today's Sunday newspapers paid attention to Al-Aqsa Flood Operation that the Palestinians are waging against the Israeli forces after storming settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip... and Iraq's call on the Arab League to convene urgently to discuss developments in the situation in Palestine.

The semi-official newspaper Al-Sabah, affiliated with the Iraqi Media Network, said that Iraq called on the Arab League to convene urgently to discuss developments in the situation in Palestine, warning of continued escalation within the Palestinian territories.

The newspaper added that the Presidency of the Republic, in a post on the “X” platform, renewed “Iraq’s firm position on the Palestinian issue in a way that expresses full support for the Palestinian people in achieving their full legitimate rights,” and condemned “strongly the brutal attacks being carried out against them.”

The presidency called on the international community to “assume its legal and moral responsibility to achieve justice and guarantee the legitimate rights of the people of Palestine.”

The newspaper continued: For his part, government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi said in a statement: “Iraq affirms its firm position, as a people and a government, towards the Palestinian issue, and its standing by the Palestinian people in achieving their aspirations and obtaining their full legitimate rights, and that injustice and the usurpation of these rights cannot produce sustainable peace, adding that “the operations carried out by the Palestinian people today are a natural result of the systematic oppression they have been subjected to since ancient times at the hands of the Zionist occupation authority, which has never adhered to international and UN resolutions. Therefore, we call on the international community to take action to put an end to the serious violations and restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, who are still suffering from occupation, policies of racial discrimination, siege, transgression of sacred things, and violation of humanitarian values and principles.

Al-Zaman newspaper (Iraq edition) said that the Iraqis supported Al-Aqsa Flood operation that the Palestinians were waging against the Israeli forces after storming settlements adjacent to the Gaza Strip and capturing a number of occupation soldiers, which was preceded by the firing of thousands of rockets that resulted in more than 40 dead and 750 others wounded during the operation, which caused a state of panic within the Israeli leadership, which prompted the government to call in thousands of soldiers to repel the intifada, which inflicted unprecedented losses and defeats on the ranks of the entity after the attack from land, sea and air axes.

The newspaper explained that the government called on the Arab League to convene urgently to discuss developments in the situation in Palestine.

The newspaper quoted government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi in a statement yesterday as saying, “Iraq confirms its firm position towards the Palestinian issue, and its standing by the Palestinians in achieving their aspirations and obtaining their full legitimate rights, and that injustice and usurpation of these rights cannot produce sustainable peace,” warning against continuing escalation within the Palestinian territories, because it will reflect on the stability of the region. We also call on the League of Arab States to convene urgently to discuss developments in the dangerous situation in the Palestinian territories.)

On another topic, Al-Zawraa newspaper affiliated with the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate said that Sheikh Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb will make a historic visit to Iraq next January, after agreeing on the date of the visit with Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani.

The newspaper added, according to a statement that Sheikh of Al-Azhar assured the Prime Minister of his happiness at visiting Iraq, which is deeply rooted in history, the country of Arabism and the homeland of civilization and the prophets, expressing his appreciation and love for the brotherly Iraqi people.

The newspaper indicated, for his part, that Al-Sudani expressed his happiness with this anticipated and important visit, which Iraqis of all affiliations and factions are awaiting due to the great Arab, Islamic and international appreciation that His Eminence enjoys, and that the visit of the Sheikh of Al-Azhar to Iraq will be of great interest to all Iraqis because of the great Islamic institution it enjoys in the world who influenced the souls of Muslims.

The newspaper continued that this visit has great attention from the Sheikh of Al-Azhar because of its importance in supporting the issues of the Islamic nation, foremost of which is the unity, solidarity and cohesion of the nation. Preparation for it began a long time ago and was postponed due to the Corona pandemic, and after that the invitation of the official and popular authorities in Iraq to the Sheikh of Al-Azhar was renewed to complete the visit.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency