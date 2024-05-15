Morocco, China Sign Cooperation Agreement on Judiciary, Social Reintegration of Prisoners



Rabat – Morocco and the People’s Republic of China signed on Wednesday in Rabat a cooperation agreement on the 2024-2025 action plan in the fields of judicial cooperation, digital transition and the social reintegration of prisoners.

Signed by the Minister of Justice, Abdellatif Ouahbi, and the Chinese Vice-Minister of Justice, Zhao Changhua, the agreement covers an exchange of experience between the two parties in modernizing the judicial system. It also aims to strengthen judicial cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of digital transition and the social reintegration of prisoners.

The signing of this agreement reflects Morocco’s willingness and aspiration to take advantage of the various mechanisms for judicial cooperation between the two countries, said Ouahbi in a statement to MAP, stressing the need to pursue the exchange of experience in the fields of digital transition, management of the judicial system and social reintegration.

Morocco’s accession to China’s ‘Belt and R

oad’ initiative will strengthen the partnership between China and Africa, and help achieve growth and prosperity on more than one level, he assured.

For his part, Changhua, who is visiting Morocco at the head of a large Chinese delegation, expressed his satisfaction with the exemplary level of cooperation existing between the two countries in the judicial field, noting that the meetings held as part of this visit are likely to pave the way for increased bilateral cooperation.

The agreement on the 2024-2025 action plan marks a new phase in the bilateral cooperation process and reflects the depth of Moroccan-Chinese relations, he noted.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse