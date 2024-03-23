MOFA CONDEMNS TERRORIST ATTACK IN MOSCOW

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants strongly condemned the terrorist act that targeted Crocus City Hall in the Russian capital, Moscow, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent people. The Ministry affirmed in a statement, 'Lebanon's solidarity with the Federal Republic of Russia and its categorical rejection and complete denunciation of this criminal act,' and stressed 'the importance of bringing its perpetrators to justice and punishing them.' Lebanon also offered its deepest condolences to the government and people of Russia, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon