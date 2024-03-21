Mnifi and the Congolese Foreign Minister discuss the latest developments in the national reconciliation file.

Tripoli: President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Mnifi, said that reconciliation will not be real and effective if all concerned parties do not participate. This came during his meeting today, Thursday, at the Council headquarters, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Congolese Abroad, Jean-Claude Jacossou, who in turn conveyed the greetings of the Congolese President and Chairman of the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya, Denis Sassou Nguesso. At the beginning of the meeting, the Congolese Foreign Minister gave the President a briefing on the latest developments in the national reconciliation file and the special preparations for holding the inclusive conference in which all Libyans will participate. During the meeting, Al-Mnifi stressed that reconciliation is a national project for everyone without excluding anyone, stressing that reconciliation will not be real and effective if all parties concerned do not participate in it, and with its success we will reach the stage of stabilit y and harmony. The President of the Council pointed out that reconciliation as a long-term societal project means achieving a comprehensive consensus among the various components of society on a national plan for an integrated historical settlement. Source: Libyan News Agency