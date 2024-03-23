MIKATI EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH RUSSIA ON MOSCOW TERRORIST ATTACK

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow last night, which resulted in dozens of casualties. In a telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin, he stated: 'Lebanon strongly condemns the terrorist act in Moscow, which caused numerous innocent victims. We express our full solidarity with Russia and reject all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism. On behalf of the Lebanese government, I extend our deepest condolences to Your Excellency, the Russian people, and the families of the victims. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon